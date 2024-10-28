Previous
Kangaroo Paws and Agapanthus by onewing
Photo 911

Kangaroo Paws and Agapanthus

As I walked back to my car on Sunday after visiting the market I spotted the kangaroo paws and agapanthus. I love both these plants.

The agapanthus in our garden has only just started to bud so far, so can't wait for them to flower.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful collection of images.
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely collage, Babs!
October 28th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautiful collage
October 28th, 2024  
leggzy ace
Love the kangaroo paw - I've never had much success with them in my garden
October 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful collage of these gorgeous flowers.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise