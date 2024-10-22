Previous
The Youngster by onewing
Photo 905

The Youngster

This cheeky Little Corella is still quite a youngster as he hasn't got rid of his brown baby feathers yet.

He has just started arriving here about 3 pm every afternoon waiting for me to put out some sunflower seeds for him. That is the time I usually put out seed for the rainbow lorikeets.

As you can see, he gets first look at the seeds and all the other birds are sitting on the garden bench or in our trees waiting for him to finish eating so they can then get a turn.

He does have a cheeky expression on his face doesn't he.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This cutie looks like he's rusty
October 22nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a fun little visitor!
October 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
or been making mud pies
October 22nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this cheeky fellow, how wonderful too have them feed in your garden.
October 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
He's watching you from his right eye - they can see sideways - didyaNo?
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise