The Youngster

This cheeky Little Corella is still quite a youngster as he hasn't got rid of his brown baby feathers yet.



He has just started arriving here about 3 pm every afternoon waiting for me to put out some sunflower seeds for him. That is the time I usually put out seed for the rainbow lorikeets.



As you can see, he gets first look at the seeds and all the other birds are sitting on the garden bench or in our trees waiting for him to finish eating so they can then get a turn.



He does have a cheeky expression on his face doesn't he.