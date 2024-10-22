Sign up
Previous
Photo 905
The Youngster
This cheeky Little Corella is still quite a youngster as he hasn't got rid of his brown baby feathers yet.
He has just started arriving here about 3 pm every afternoon waiting for me to put out some sunflower seeds for him. That is the time I usually put out seed for the rainbow lorikeets.
As you can see, he gets first look at the seeds and all the other birds are sitting on the garden bench or in our trees waiting for him to finish eating so they can then get a turn.
He does have a cheeky expression on his face doesn't he.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
6
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
This cutie looks like he's rusty
October 22nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a fun little visitor!
October 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
or been making mud pies
October 22nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this cheeky fellow, how wonderful too have them feed in your garden.
October 22nd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
He's watching you from his right eye - they can see sideways - didyaNo?
October 22nd, 2024
