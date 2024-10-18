Previous
Barry Park Lookout by onewing
Photo 901

Barry Park Lookout

This is where our walk started yesterday at Barry Park where we walked to the lookout initially to see if we could see any whales in the distance. We did see a couple of pods while we were there before continuing our walk.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Gorgeous scenic capture!
October 18th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful view and capture.
October 18th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful blue water ~ It would be so cool to see pods of whales.
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise