Previous
Photo 901
Barry Park Lookout
This is where our walk started yesterday at Barry Park where we walked to the lookout initially to see if we could see any whales in the distance. We did see a couple of pods while we were there before continuing our walk.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Gorgeous scenic capture!
October 18th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful view and capture.
October 18th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful blue water ~ It would be so cool to see pods of whales.
October 18th, 2024
