Previous
A Cloudy Start to the Day by onewing
Photo 900

A Cloudy Start to the Day

We have been out with the walking group today.

This photo was taken at Shoal Bay as we were driving to the start of the walk at Barry Park.

As you can see the day started off with very low cloud and Tomaree Head is only partly visible.

Luckily though the day turned out to be a beautiful sunny and warm day and we had an enjoyable walk which ended with an excellent lunch in Fingal Bay.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise