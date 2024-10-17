Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 900
A Cloudy Start to the Day
We have been out with the walking group today.
This photo was taken at Shoal Bay as we were driving to the start of the walk at Barry Park.
As you can see the day started off with very low cloud and Tomaree Head is only partly visible.
Luckily though the day turned out to be a beautiful sunny and warm day and we had an enjoyable walk which ended with an excellent lunch in Fingal Bay.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4563
photos
249
followers
132
following
246% complete
View this month »
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close