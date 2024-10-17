A Cloudy Start to the Day

We have been out with the walking group today.



This photo was taken at Shoal Bay as we were driving to the start of the walk at Barry Park.



As you can see the day started off with very low cloud and Tomaree Head is only partly visible.



Luckily though the day turned out to be a beautiful sunny and warm day and we had an enjoyable walk which ended with an excellent lunch in Fingal Bay.