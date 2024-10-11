Previous
Footprints in the Sand by onewing
Footprints in the Sand

It is another beautiful day so while I walked on the beach, I thought I would take a few photos of the footprints in the sand.

11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Great shots and collage.
October 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Creative and fun!
October 11th, 2024  
