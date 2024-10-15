Waterlily, Daylily, Calliandra and Dahlia Swirl

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Passionflower Swirl. Sorry I didn't reply individually but I am pretty busy at the moment. Hopefully will catch up again soon.



I had quite a play with swirl photos and here is a collage of more swirls.



The top left was originally a Waterlily, the top right a Daylily, the bottom left a Calliandra and the bottom right a Dahlia.



I couldn't decide which I preferred best out of the four so put them together in this collage. Which do you prefer?



