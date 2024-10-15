Previous
Waterlily, Daylily, Calliandra and Dahlia Swirl by onewing
Photo 898

Waterlily, Daylily, Calliandra and Dahlia Swirl

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Passionflower Swirl. Sorry I didn't reply individually but I am pretty busy at the moment. Hopefully will catch up again soon.

I had quite a play with swirl photos and here is a collage of more swirls.

The top left was originally a Waterlily, the top right a Daylily, the bottom left a Calliandra and the bottom right a Dahlia.

I couldn't decide which I preferred best out of the four so put them together in this collage. Which do you prefer?

leggzy
Such beautiful swirls - They are all gorgeous. I think my fav would be the Calliandra.
October 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, my favourite is also the Calliandra :-)
October 15th, 2024  
eDorre ace
So pretty! I love them all
October 15th, 2024  
