Photo 898
Waterlily, Daylily, Calliandra and Dahlia Swirl
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Passionflower Swirl. Sorry I didn't reply individually but I am pretty busy at the moment. Hopefully will catch up again soon.
I had quite a play with swirl photos and here is a collage of more swirls.
The top left was originally a Waterlily, the top right a Daylily, the bottom left a Calliandra and the bottom right a Dahlia.
I couldn't decide which I preferred best out of the four so put them together in this collage. Which do you prefer?
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
leggzy
Such beautiful swirls - They are all gorgeous. I think my fav would be the Calliandra.
October 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous they are, my favourite is also the Calliandra :-)
October 15th, 2024
eDorre
ace
So pretty! I love them all
October 15th, 2024
