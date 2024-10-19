Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
Colours of the Ocean
I took Kay and Sharon to a photo exhibition this morning and we had lunch afterwards. Excellent exhibition and a nice lunch too.
It has been a beautiful day today after a storm last night.
I love the colours of the ocean and watching the waves.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4565
photos
250
followers
132
following
247% complete
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
eDorre
ace
Great view with colors and textures
October 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
That ocean looks divine, beautifully captured with the foreground textures.
October 19th, 2024
leggzy
Lovely shot of the rocks & ocean
October 19th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous blue
October 19th, 2024
