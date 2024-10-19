Previous
Colours of the Ocean by onewing
Photo 902

Colours of the Ocean

I took Kay and Sharon to a photo exhibition this morning and we had lunch afterwards. Excellent exhibition and a nice lunch too.

It has been a beautiful day today after a storm last night.

I love the colours of the ocean and watching the waves.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Great view with colors and textures
October 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
That ocean looks divine, beautifully captured with the foreground textures.
October 19th, 2024  
leggzy
Lovely shot of the rocks & ocean
October 19th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous blue
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise