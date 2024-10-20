Sign up
Photo 903
Fingal Bay From Barry Park
We have been to another photo exhibition this morning but although it was interesting it wasn't as impressive as yesterday's exhibition.
I have had a lazy afternoon which has helped to recharge my internal battery, ha ha.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
2
eDorre
ace
Beautiful view. We all need a recharge!
October 20th, 2024
