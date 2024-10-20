Previous
Fingal Bay From Barry Park by onewing
Photo 903

Fingal Bay From Barry Park

We have been to another photo exhibition this morning but although it was interesting it wasn't as impressive as yesterday's exhibition.

I have had a lazy afternoon which has helped to recharge my internal battery, ha ha.

20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Beautiful view. We all need a recharge!
October 20th, 2024  
