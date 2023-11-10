Previous
Bird of Paradise by ososki
Bird of Paradise

Strelitzia is a genus of five species of perennial plants, native to South Africa. In South Africa, this plant is commonly known as the crane flower.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom!
November 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the curve in the stem makes it look like the neck of the bird of paradise
November 13th, 2023  
