105 / 365
Find the Fisherman
Hirschman's Pond, Nevada City, California
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
View this month
Photo Details
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th November 2023 4:34pm
Christina
ace
Oh wow - marvelous reflections
December 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Found him! fab reflections
December 5th, 2023
