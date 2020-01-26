Previous
Abandoned by overalvandaan
Photo 730

Abandoned

Spotted this in the carpark today and thought of Northy's thread calling all abandoned carts, http://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts.

These are still salvable though.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: Member of the group Five Plus Two: I shoot with a crappy phone...
Jacqueline ace
Mooie foto en reflectie Saxa!
January 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great b/w , love the abandonment of the trolley and its shadows
January 26th, 2020  
