Previous
Next
Flock Of Wild Turkeys by paintdipper
Photo 1198

Flock Of Wild Turkeys

Driveway turkeys are not good at posing for a group shot.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Lovely shot of the flock.
January 16th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Lovely shot
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise