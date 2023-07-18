Previous
Big Kiss by paintdipper
Big Kiss

One of Our many anniversary daylilies.
Air quality warning here today.
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Shutterbug ace
That is an especially pretty daylilly with the multiple colors and the frilly edges. Nice capture of those details.
July 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
July 18th, 2023  
