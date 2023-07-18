Sign up
Previous
Photo 1696
Big Kiss
One of Our many anniversary daylilies.
Air quality warning here today.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
4
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2791
photos
135
followers
124
following
Shutterbug
ace
That is an especially pretty daylilly with the multiple colors and the frilly edges. Nice capture of those details.
July 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
July 18th, 2023
