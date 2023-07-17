Previous
Totem Of Daylilies by paintdipper
Totem Of Daylilies

17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Junan Heath

I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana ace
Ever so gorgeous, wonderful capture and colours.
July 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 17th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very beautiful!
July 17th, 2023  
