Red - Spotted Purple by paintdipper
Photo 1738

Red - Spotted Purple

(Limenitis Arthemis Astyanax) Butterfly.

Bright sun and butterflies today!
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Stunning!
August 29th, 2023  
