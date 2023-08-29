Sign up
Photo 1738
Red - Spotted Purple
(Limenitis Arthemis Astyanax) Butterfly.
Bright sun and butterflies today!
29th August 2023
Junan Heath
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Judith Johnson
Stunning!
August 29th, 2023
