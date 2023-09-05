Previous
Ripe For The Pickin' by paintdipper
Ripe For The Pickin'

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Renee Salamon ace
Perfectly ripe and beautiful
September 5th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
Can almost taste them.
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat lighting
September 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the lighting.
September 5th, 2023  
