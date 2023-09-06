Sign up
Previous
Photo 1746
Unlucky Hornworm
This Sphinx moth caterpillar has the pupae of the Catesia wasp on its back.
It will not be eating my tomatoes! I have seen many Hornworms like this in my garden.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
6
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2841
photos
142
followers
128
following
478% complete
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a find ! never seen anything like this before - a super macro shot! fav
September 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a fabulous shot! I didn’t know this happened. Fascinating
September 6th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - fantastic
September 6th, 2023
Lin
ace
A great closeup - I had to look it up on Goggle...a bit creepy!
September 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
If they hadn’t ruined so many of our tomato vines, I might feel sorry for it. But now I’d say that looks like a great organic way to take care of them.
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Omw, this is too close for comfort! Amazing capture of this creepy unknown to me critter.
September 6th, 2023
