Unlucky Hornworm by paintdipper
Photo 1746

Unlucky Hornworm

This Sphinx moth caterpillar has the pupae of the Catesia wasp on its back.
It will not be eating my tomatoes! I have seen many Hornworms like this in my garden.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a find ! never seen anything like this before - a super macro shot! fav
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a fabulous shot! I didn’t know this happened. Fascinating
September 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wow - fantastic
September 6th, 2023  
Lin ace
A great closeup - I had to look it up on Goggle...a bit creepy!
September 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
If they hadn’t ruined so many of our tomato vines, I might feel sorry for it. But now I’d say that looks like a great organic way to take care of them.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Omw, this is too close for comfort! Amazing capture of this creepy unknown to me critter.
September 6th, 2023  
