Tiny Fall Cupcakes by paintdipper
Photo 1762

Tiny Fall Cupcakes

These are for my husband.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Dawn ace
Nice shot and presentation
September 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2023  
