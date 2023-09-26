Previous
Still Working by paintdipper
Still Working

Happy to see the bees are still out working on my pumpkin blossoms.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
Jane Pittenger ace
And you still have blossoms. Will they set, do you think?
September 27th, 2023  
