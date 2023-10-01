Sign up
Photo 1771
Hear The Buzz
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2866
photos
145
followers
129
following
Tags
bees
Suzanne
ace
I can almost hear the buzz. Excellent as full frame shot. Favourite
October 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous full frame image and yes can imagine the buzz
October 1st, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great close up.
October 1st, 2023
