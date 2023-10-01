Previous
Hear The Buzz by paintdipper
Photo 1771

Hear The Buzz

1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I can almost hear the buzz. Excellent as full frame shot. Favourite
October 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous full frame image and yes can imagine the buzz
October 1st, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great close up.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise