Photo 1778
Dune Pumpkin
I love growing gourds and pumpkins. This one is just starting to turn orange at the stem. It's growing in compost, and sitting on sand and pine needles.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana
ace
It looks like a work of art and sounds like it too! How long will you still grow it? I definitely want to see when it is finished, and or painted ;-)
October 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...nice details
October 8th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
How nice!
October 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like the details in this. It looks nice and healthy.
October 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
October 8th, 2023
