Dune Pumpkin by paintdipper
Photo 1778

Dune Pumpkin

I love growing gourds and pumpkins. This one is just starting to turn orange at the stem. It's growing in compost, and sitting on sand and pine needles.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana ace
It looks like a work of art and sounds like it too! How long will you still grow it? I definitely want to see when it is finished, and or painted ;-)
October 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture...nice details
October 8th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
How nice!
October 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like the details in this. It looks nice and healthy.
October 8th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
October 8th, 2023  
