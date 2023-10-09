Sign up
Previous
Photo 1779
Rainbow Tomatoes
One slice makes a sandwich.
Still getting tomatoes with temperatures 38 to 40's at night and 50 to 60's in the day. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for no frost. I may pick them green and ripen them inside.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely and delicious looking.
October 9th, 2023
