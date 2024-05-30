Previous
White As Snow But Not As Cold by paintdipper
White As Snow But Not As Cold

Junan Heath

paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Casablanca ace
So pure white! Beautiful
May 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are so gorgeous, I have never seen white ones before. Beautiful capture and detail.
May 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So pretty.
May 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love the purity of these beautiful white irises. Like @ludwigsdiana, I have never seen these before!
May 30th, 2024  
