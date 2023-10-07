Previous
Painting Fall by paintdipper
Painting Fall

7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana ace
How stunning is this! I wish you would show more of your paintings, such a great and talented artist!
October 7th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
@ludwigsdiana Diana thank you!
October 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks amazing!
October 7th, 2023  
haskar ace
Well done. Love it.
October 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
That's fabulous you're very talented
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Like Diana, I'd like to see more of your artwork. For the moment, though, this photo is wonderfully composed and executed. Favourite
October 7th, 2023  
