Previous
Photo 1777
Painting Fall
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
7
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2872
photos
147
followers
129
following
486% complete
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
How stunning is this! I wish you would show more of your paintings, such a great and talented artist!
October 7th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana thank you!
October 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That looks amazing!
October 7th, 2023
haskar
ace
Well done. Love it.
October 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
That's fabulous you're very talented
October 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Like Diana, I'd like to see more of your artwork. For the moment, though, this photo is wonderfully composed and executed. Favourite
October 7th, 2023
