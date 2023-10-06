Previous
White Aster by paintdipper
Photo 1776

White Aster

6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty capture.
October 6th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful image.
October 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
October 6th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise