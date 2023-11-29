Previous
Purple Vase by paintdipper
Photo 1830

Purple Vase

29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh beautiful
November 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful still life on black, love the hint of the purple vase! fav
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise