Previous
Photo 1829
Super Cold Weather
Even for the birds.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
1829
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous blue - he certainly has fluffed up his feathers in the cold ! Nice bokeh background ! fav
November 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh this is 😍
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous!
November 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful bird, all fluffed up with its winter coat. Terrific capture.
November 28th, 2023
