Photo 1871
On The Fence
Snow Day
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
JackieR
ace
This is truly beautiful
January 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the bird's details and I like all the negative space.
January 9th, 2024
April
ace
I love starlings...such beautiful feathers.
January 9th, 2024
