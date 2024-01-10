Previous
Yellow Flowers On A Snowy Day by paintdipper
Photo 1872

Yellow Flowers On A Snowy Day

Enjoying a grocery store bouquet.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
These are stunning, with perfect DoF!
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured flowers
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise