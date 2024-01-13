Sign up
Photo 1875
Sticky Snow
Ditto is not a fan of both snowy-rainy weather.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Junan Heath
@paintdipper
Year 4
dog
Joan Robillard
Too adorable.
January 13th, 2024
Diana
a wonderful capture, but he does look ever so miserable! Poor Ditto, I hope you dried him well after the shot ;-)
January 13th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
He certainly doesn't look happy. Great shot.
January 13th, 2024
Jen
Love the shot and expression :)
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
Such a handsome fellow and a great picture!
January 13th, 2024
