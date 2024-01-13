Previous
Sticky Snow by paintdipper
Sticky Snow

Ditto is not a fan of both snowy-rainy weather.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Too adorable.
January 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
a wonderful capture, but he does look ever so miserable! Poor Ditto, I hope you dried him well after the shot ;-)
January 13th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
He certainly doesn't look happy. Great shot.
January 13th, 2024  
Jen ace
Love the shot and expression :)
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a handsome fellow and a great picture!
January 13th, 2024  
