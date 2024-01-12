Previous
Alstroemeria by paintdipper
Alstroemeria

Bouquet filler flowers, they are a symbol of friendship
and come in many colors.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture, good info!
January 12th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
January 12th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a welcome sight on a cold winter's day! Beautiful focus, light & color!
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely, vibrant colours.
January 12th, 2024  
