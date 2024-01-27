Previous
Birds Of A Feather by paintdipper
Birds Of A Feather

Gold Finches.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Lin ace
Fabulous - love your composition - big fav
January 27th, 2024  
Larry L ace
Super!! It is wonderful how they're all looking the same way!
January 27th, 2024  
