Photo 1891
My Backyard This Morning
Heavy Snow last night.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
4
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter capture.
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and winter scene, your backyard looks fabulous!
January 29th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
It's beautiful
January 29th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful scene you get to look at.
January 29th, 2024
