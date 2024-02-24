Previous
Lenticular Clouds by paintdipper
Photo 1917

Lenticular Clouds

These clouds typically form in the colder months near mountains. They are called saucer clouds, pancake clouds, or UFOs.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
Ann H. LeFevre
They definitely look alien!!
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
I love these clouds
February 24th, 2024  
Beverley
I’ve never seen them before, quite amazing & beautiful
Wonderful pov & capture
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
February 24th, 2024  
Rob Z
They are quite something - I love the UFO title :)
February 24th, 2024  
