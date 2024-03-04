Sign up
Previous
Photo 1926
Win Some Lose Some
Political chess. For the March theme, point of view in more than one way.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3021
photos
172
followers
165
following
527% complete
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Tags
theme-march2024
Milanie
ace
Quite clever shot and love the pieces.
March 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these great figures!
March 4th, 2024
