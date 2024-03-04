Previous
Win Some Lose Some by paintdipper
Photo 1926

Win Some Lose Some

Political chess. For the March theme, point of view in more than one way.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Junan Heath

I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Milanie ace
Quite clever shot and love the pieces.
March 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these great figures!
March 4th, 2024  
