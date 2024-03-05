Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1927
Ditto Camouflaged In The Straw
We have a large fenced backyard for our 5 dogs. When the snow and ice melt it all turns to mud. In this spring weather we are having, we put down a layer of straw.
Ditto blends right in.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3022
photos
172
followers
166
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Good idea about the straw - Ditto is a beautiful dog!
March 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Blends in quite well
March 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Well matched in color for sure… what a beautiful dog.
March 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute image
March 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close