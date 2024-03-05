Previous
Ditto Camouflaged In The Straw by paintdipper
Ditto Camouflaged In The Straw

We have a large fenced backyard for our 5 dogs. When the snow and ice melt it all turns to mud. In this spring weather we are having, we put down a layer of straw.
Ditto blends right in.
Milanie ace
Good idea about the straw - Ditto is a beautiful dog!
March 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Blends in quite well
March 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Well matched in color for sure… what a beautiful dog.
March 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a cute image
March 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
March 5th, 2024  
