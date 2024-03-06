Sign up
Photo 1928
Mums For A Cloudy Day
White mums with green centers. They brighten up the computer room.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
8
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3023
photos
172
followers
166
following
528% complete
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Dave
ace
Nice image and lighting
March 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous flowers… love the green centers. Fav!
March 6th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Pretty. I like the lighting falling off in the background.
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful low key photo
March 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful lighting
March 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely soft lighting.
March 6th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a cheery sight to have as you work nearby!
March 6th, 2024
