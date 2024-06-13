Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Iris and Daisies
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
5
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3122
photos
187
followers
190
following
555% complete
View this month »
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Just lovely.
June 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
lovely contrast between these flowers and 'wild flowers'
June 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 14th, 2024
