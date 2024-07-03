Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2045
Wild Daylily Filled With Sun
These are 4 to 5 feet tall.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3140
photos
190
followers
194
following
560% complete
View this month »
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd July 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close