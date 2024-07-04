Sign up
Previous
Photo 2047
Red, Daisy, And Blue
Today is the 4th of July, plus my husband's, and my 56 wedding anniversary. We picked this day so fireworks would always be celebrating our special day!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3142
photos
190
followers
194
following
560% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Taken
4th July 2014 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great idea you had! Happy Anniversary!
July 4th, 2024
KV
ace
So lovely… great bokeh. Happy Anniversary.
July 4th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice bokeh!
July 4th, 2024
