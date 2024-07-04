Previous
Red, Daisy, And Blue by paintdipper
Photo 2047

Red, Daisy, And Blue

Today is the 4th of July, plus my husband's, and my 56 wedding anniversary. We picked this day so fireworks would always be celebrating our special day!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great idea you had! Happy Anniversary!
July 4th, 2024  
KV ace
So lovely… great bokeh. Happy Anniversary.
July 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice bokeh!
July 4th, 2024  
