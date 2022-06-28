Sign up
Previous
Next
107 / 365
Mullin
I was thinking Don Worth when I set out to photograph this Mullin plant. I think they are a great subject for black and white. I do not think this emulates his style enough to enter the challenge, but I did have fun trying.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
3
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
MONTSERRAT
Excellente capture en noir et blanc 👍
June 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! By all means enter it to the challenge. If this does not emulate the style... I don't know what to say...
June 29th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
June 29th, 2022
