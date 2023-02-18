Previous
Color version by pamalama
5 / 365

Color version

It was a toss up on which version I liked. I liked the black, and white, but the colors needed to be seen in this image.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and flamboyant , peacock feathers always need colour for one to appreciate their glory! fav
February 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
I am a big fan of black and white but I do prefer this one. Fav
February 19th, 2023  
Daryl
I love this color version than the black and white one 😀
February 19th, 2023  
