Ox eye daisies by pamknowler
55 / 365

Ox eye daisies

A lovely sunny walk in the country park this morning. The ox eye daisies seem to be everywhere this year.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
