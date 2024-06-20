Sign up
Ox eye daisies
A lovely sunny walk in the country park this morning. The ox eye daisies seem to be everywhere this year.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
4
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2024 10:23am
Tags
blue-sky
,
sunny-day
,
country-park
,
ox-eye-daisies
