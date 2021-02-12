Previous
FoR week 2 Trinkets, Treasures and Trash by pamknowler
34 / 365

FoR week 2 Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

My car is definitely one of my treasures. I love to be able to get out and drive around the countryside which is one of the things I am really missing in this lockdown. Nothing better than a drive especially if the weather is good which always makes everything look more beautiful!! I love to jump in the car on a lovely day and take the boys somewhere special - even better if it's the seaside!! I have hardly done any miles this past year - so strange!!

Great news yesterday - I had a text from my GP inviting me for my first vaccination. All booked for Monday 15th February 11 am. So pleased and quite excited - light at the end of the tunnel!!
Pam Knowler

Newbank Lass ace
Exciting news!
February 12th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I, too, really miss just being able to get up and go on a moment's notice. Congrats on the first shot--woo hoo!!
February 12th, 2021  
