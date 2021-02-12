FoR week 2 Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

My car is definitely one of my treasures. I love to be able to get out and drive around the countryside which is one of the things I am really missing in this lockdown. Nothing better than a drive especially if the weather is good which always makes everything look more beautiful!! I love to jump in the car on a lovely day and take the boys somewhere special - even better if it's the seaside!! I have hardly done any miles this past year - so strange!!



Great news yesterday - I had a text from my GP inviting me for my first vaccination. All booked for Monday 15th February 11 am. So pleased and quite excited - light at the end of the tunnel!!