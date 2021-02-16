Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3484
Virtually Riding
My youngest son helping his daughter figure out how to ride a virtual roller coaster. I loved it myself. The first time in a couple decades that I could experience a roller coaster ride without worrying about injuring my back.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4694
photos
56
followers
55
following
954% complete
View this month »
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
Latest from all albums
3480
1208
3481
1209
3482
1210
3483
3484
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close