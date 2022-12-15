Previous
K-3rd grade Christmas Play Audience by pandorasecho
Photo 4151

K-3rd grade Christmas Play Audience

The gymnasium was crowded and no one wore a mask. But I was there too, stupid in the truth that today school buses had to cancel runs because too many drivers were out sick. Hope the final cost of this play is only a few coughs and sniffles.
15th December 2022

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
