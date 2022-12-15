Sign up
Photo 4151
K-3rd grade Christmas Play Audience
The gymnasium was crowded and no one wore a mask. But I was there too, stupid in the truth that today school buses had to cancel runs because too many drivers were out sick. Hope the final cost of this play is only a few coughs and sniffles.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
