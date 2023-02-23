Sign up
Photo 4221
We actually got snow!
Six inches here at the coast and two days of no school.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
