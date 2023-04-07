Lagoon-a-beach, Logan Utah

So Daisy had had Strawberry for about three years, a prize from a claw machine in the local Denny’s - when we went to this water park, after the water slides and lazy river, we found ourselves in a corner with a deep, dark grate and she dove down to explore. Soon there was a story unfolding. A giant octopus, an evil one was held prisoner in that underwater cell, but because all octopus could communicate no matter what water they were in, Strawberry had explained to her long lost sister Watermelon, that we were friends and could help her escape. Of course I was terrified of an evil giant octopus, but Daisy bravely freed her.

She visited us in many pools after that, and six months later, on a trip to Coos Bay to see the Shore Acres Christmas lights- we found the stuffed version of watermelon.