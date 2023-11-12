Fur

What Texture are you most grateful for? The challenge for November 12.



Fur, silky, soft, luxurious mink is nice, beaver is incredible but even though I’m against furs as fashion, my childhood was spent among furs, I know the texture of skunk, possum, Fox and bobcat, rabbit and the feeling of porcupine as I delicately pulled the quills for design work on deer skin dresses and moccasins. My grandfather was a trapper at first, then a trader who bought and sold the hides, Antlers, horns and furs harvested in the greater Yellowstone, Park County Wyoming area. Now my favorite fur is the fur of a living cat and dog