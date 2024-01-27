Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4559
Cracking the time barrier From 1981
On “blue and gold day” I brought my camera to high school. So did my friend. Today she scanned some of her old negatives and sent me the top photo. I knew where the one I took of her was and quickly put them together.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6771
photos
63
followers
65
following
1249% complete
View this month »
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
Latest from all albums
4556
2166
4557
2167
4558
2168
2169
4559
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jan24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close