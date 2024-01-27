Previous
Cracking the time barrier From 1981 by pandorasecho
Photo 4559

Cracking the time barrier From 1981

On “blue and gold day” I brought my camera to high school. So did my friend. Today she scanned some of her old negatives and sent me the top photo. I knew where the one I took of her was and quickly put them together.
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
